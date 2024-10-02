Denver Broncos first-quarter report card: Solid start sets up bright future
The Denver Broncos are just about at the one-quarter mark of the 2024 NFL Season, so let's roll out the team's report card from their first four games. Through four games this year, there have been some up and down performances by the Denver Broncos.
Luckily, the team definitely has more "good" going for them than bad, so there are many reasons to be encouraged as the team embarks on the next month of football. Don't look now, but with the team having their easiest stretch of the season coming up, the Broncos could actually get over .500 after the next four games, where winning three does not seem all that crazy.
But before we get too far ahead, let's look at the first four games of the season and give out the Broncos' report card.
Overall Team Performance
The Denver Broncos are 2-2 through four games and technically are last place in the AFC West, behind the LA Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs. In the AFC, they stand as the 10th-place team and are actually the "worst" 2-2 team in the standings.
However, five other teams in the AFC are 2-2, and Denver gets to play two of them in Weeks 5 and 6. Through four games in the 2023 NFL Season, Denver sat at 1-3, so they're already one game ahead of where they were last year. This can be attributed to Sean Payton and his staff being another year on the job and the absolutely sensational defensive performance.
Right now, it feels like Denver will at least remain around the same level they were last year, but if the offense can begin piecing some things together, this team could improve their record from 2023 and finish with their first winning season since 2016.
Denver went 8-9 in 2023 and definitely have a winning record firmly in view. The next four games may truly dictate just how good this team can be in 2024 with a rookie QB.