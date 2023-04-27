Denver Broncos final mock before 2023 NFL Draft
Fifth round, No. 139 overall: Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas
Moro Ojomo is going much higher in most mock drafts so at this slot, the value would be there even if he may not be a perfect scheme fit for a 3-4 defense.
Ojomo played in 50 games at Texas and played at a high level this past season where he was named to the All-Big 12 Second-Team. He had a career high three sacks and showed himself to be a player who can defend against both the run and be guy who can get after the quarterback.
Ojomo has a very quick first step and that is certainly the first thing you notice when watching him play. He is a long athlete who really understands concepts in the game of football and puts forth the kind of effort you like to see play in and play out.
He was not the most productive player in college but the hope would be that in the right system and with the right coaches, he could have some more potential that just needs to be unlocked.
The Broncos are thin on the defensive line between presumed starters D.J. Jones and Zach Allen so a guy like Ojomo adds necessary depth to come in and compete for playing time.