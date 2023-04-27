Denver Broncos final mock before 2023 NFL Draft
Fourth round, No. 108 overall: Kendre Miller, TCU
The Broncos need to get a dynamic runner out of this draft. The player I targeted in the third round, Devon Achane, went a few picks before the Broncos went on the clock, but options are getting much thinner by this point.
Kendre Miller and Tulane's Tyjae Spears were still on the board here but Miller was the player picked and he has the tools to be the prototypical change-of-pace runner in the league.
He rushed for nearly 1,400 yards last season as the Horned Frogs went all the way to the national championship game. He also found the end zone often, scoring 17 touchdowns on the ground.
Miller can also contribute in the passing game and he possesses good vision with the ball in his hands and he shows the kind of patience as a runner to allow his blocks to be set up.
He is not the most explosive or elusive back in this draft but he is the kind of player that Sean Payton can turn into a productive rotational guy who can be a good complement to what the team has in place in Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine.