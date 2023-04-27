Denver Broncos final mock before 2023 NFL Draft
Third round, No. 68 overall: Blake Freeland, OT, BYU
The Broncos could use another tackle to beef up the offensive line behind starters Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey and they address that here, adding BYU's Blake Freeland.
Freeland stands 6-foot-8 and weighs in at a touch over 300 pounds. He is a big body with long arms that create an impressive wing span. He played several sports in high school including basketball and steadily became a force for the Cougars after being just a three-star recruit coming into college.
He will need time to develop as he is far from a polished prospect in pass protection, but he is a force in the running game and would be a big addition there. He projects best as a left tackle but he could certainly find his way into a swing role until he earns his way onto the field as a starter, which he has all the ability to be able to do.
The Broncos don't have much at tackle behind Bolles and McGlinchey and to this point, have not re-signed any of the veterans from last season such as Cam Fleming, Billy Turner and Tom Compton.