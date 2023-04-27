Denver Broncos final mock before 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is here! All 32 teams will be adding weapons to their roster ahead of the coming season and for the next three days, fans of the league will get to indulge in one of the best events on the league calendar.
As we know, unless the Denver Broncos come up with a wild trade, they are going to sit out the first two rounds. In the third round, the team holds back-to-back picks at No. 67 and No. 68.
For this mock draft, the simulator available on Pro Football Network was once again utilized. Unlike the first one of these I did, where trades were made, I chose to decline a couple of trades in this mock and just stand pat.
The Cleveland Browns offered the No. 74 overall pick and second-year wide receiver David Bell for the No. 67 option but that was declined. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams both offered packages sending multiple late-round picks for the Broncos' fourth-rounder (No. 108 overall) but I chose to reject those as well.
Making selections at the five slots the Broncos have this year, here is what the team came up with.
Third round, No. 67 overall: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
DJ Turner would be an excellent choice at this spot and he could be an immediate contributor for a team like the Broncos.
Turner ran a blazing fast 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and he is a player that can handle a variety of different coverages, whether it be on the inside of the outside.
The concern will be him matching up against big, physical wide receivers at the pro level who are able to just go up over the top of him but you won't see him getting outran or beat on a deep ball very often.
The Broncos have a solid starting trio at conerback with Patrick Surtain, Damarri Mathis and K'Waun Williams but there is no doubt that more depth should be addressed in this draft. At this stage in the draft process, if Turner, who has a second-round grade by most, is still on the board, the Broncos would need to make this choice.