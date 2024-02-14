Denver Broncos fans shouldn't latch onto a specific QB in 2024
There is really no use in putting a ton of stock into a certain QB in 2024.
The Denver Broncos are likely adding to their quarterback room this offseason, and Broncos fans shouldn't put too much stock into a certain prospect. The Broncos have the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Picking at this spot could be just high enough to land a very good QB prospect. And since everyone has an opinion, countless mock drafts have been circulating within Broncos Country.
These mock drafts feature a multitude of QB picks like Drake Maye, JJ McCarthy, Bo Nix, and others. As of now, there is been no concrete indication as to what the Broncos may do with their first-round pick. And when you assess the top QB prospects and the ones that Denver has a realistic shot at drafting, there's something to like about each one.
The QBs who will eventually get drafted in the first round will be drafted there for a reason. It seems pretty likely that all of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and JJ McCarthy will all be taken in the first round. Other prospects like Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr seem to be second-round caliber players.
If you're a Broncos fan, why latch onto a certain QB prospect? Doing so may only set you up to be disappointed that the team doesn't come away with that player. The Denver Broncos front office and coaching staff have gotten to where they are for a reason-- they are the best of the best when it comes to scouting, drafting, and everything in between.
As it specifically pertains to Sean Payton, he has had a Hall of Fame level of success as a head coach in the NFL, and he's made his mark offensively. Payton's offensive system isn't a secret to anyone, as there are certain types of QBs who fit that system nicely.
Well, what if Payton thinks that JJ McCarthy is the best fit? What if he thinks that Drake Maye is the best fit? What if he thinks that Bo Nix is the best fit? What if someone else is the best fit? I trust that Payton will come away with the ideal QB for his system, so I am personally not going to put a ton of stock into a certain prospect that I want the team to draft.
To me, it's a waste of energy. Payton does deserve his own distinct shot to bring a franchise QB to Denver. George Paton did this and failed miserably. John Elway did it for four years with Peyton Manning but was not able to bring in a franchise QB after that. If Sean Payton falls in love with JJ McCarthy and wants to draft him, so bet it.
And I'd feel the same way about any other passer, too.