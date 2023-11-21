Denver Broncos fans rooting guide for Week 12 games
By Jack Ramsey
Game Three: Jaguars at Texans, 1 PM ET
The 7-3 Jaguars, who lead the AFC South, welcome in the 6-4 Texans, with potentially the AFC South on the line. Broncos fans should be hoping for Trevor Lawrence and the Jags to knock off the Texans in week twelve. A Jaguars win does a lot of good for the Broncos: It pushes the Jaguars, one of the more dangerous teams in the AFC, further and further out of the wild-card race, and pushes the Texans down to 6-5.
The Texans are the new model for a rebuild: Blow up the roster, hire the young, cutting-edge head coach, and make sure you get your quarterback in the draft. Beyond that, you need to find value playmakers, like Tank Dell. Dell and CJ Stroud, who seems a lock for rookie of the year and could still be an MVP contender after his three-interception game last week, have become a strong duo for the Texans, who are led by DeMeco Ryans. Ryans, who picked the Texans over the Broncos, has led the Texans to a surprisingly strong start and is firmly in the coach of the year conversation.
However, a Texans loss would do a lot for the Broncos: both teams would sit at 6-5, in this hypothetical scenario where the Broncos win, just ahead of the Broncos heading into Houston in week thirteen. A Jaguars win puts the Broncos at 34% to make the playoffs. Duval County, let's ride.