Denver Broncos fans rooting guide for Week 12 games
By Jack Ramsey
Game Two: Buccaneers at Colts, 1 PM ET
The Bucs, one of the more unpredictable teams in the NFL, head into Indianapolis to face Gardner Minshew and the 5-5 Colts. The Colts sit just one spot ahead of the Broncos in the AFC's ninth seed, The Colts have dealt with a load of adversity this year, whether it be the season-ending injury to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, or the multi-game holdout of all-world running back Jonathan Taylor, the Colts have not had the season they imagined.
However, they are still in the playoff hunt. Minshew has played more than fine as a backup who is thrown into year-long starting duties but has still thrown six interceptions in ten games, and managed just eight touchdowns.
The Colts are running with a two-back approach, with Zach Moss averaging just south of 70 yards a game, and Jonathan Taylor running for 54 a game. Overall, the team averages 118 yards per game on the ground and around 225 through the air, setting themselves up nicely almost every game. However, Broncos fans should be rooting for the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield in week twelve. A Tampa Bay win puts the Broncos up to a 35% chance to make the playoffs, but a Colts win pushes Denver to just 30%. A 5% swing could be huge for the Broncos, but a Buccaneers win should be the goal in Denver.