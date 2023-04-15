Broncos Draft: History of team picking players at No. 67, 68 overall
Ronnie Hillman, RB, No. 67 overall in 2012
The 2012 NFL Draft will always be a memorable one for the Broncos as it was the first year the team had Peyton Manning on the roster.
After taking Derek Wolfe and Brock Osweiler earlier in the selection process that year, John Elway decided to select Ronnie Hillman. Though Hillman wasn't the biggest running back, he had been one of the most impressive rushers in all of college football while he was at San Diego State.
To date, only four players in school history have ever rushed for more yards than Hillman, who brought his quick, slashing style to Denver.
He never turned into an elite runner, but he was more than capable and he was a key piece of the team's Super Bowl run in 2015. That season, Hillman rushed for 863 yards and seven touchdowns.
After that season, Hillman signed with the Minnesota Vikings and then later that year, the San Diego Chargers, but that was the end of his career.
He only played four seasons in Denver but he rushed for 1,845 yards and 12 touchdowns with the team while also catching 67 passes during his time there.
Sadly, Hillman passed away after a short battle with cancer this past December.