Broncos Draft: History of team picking players at No. 67, 68 overall
Nate Irving, LB, No. 67 overall in 2011
Nate Irving seemed like a promising draft choice for the Broncos in 2011 but he never really came close to living up to any kind of hype on the field.
For the first three years of his career, Irving was unable to crack the starting lineup despite many waiting for him to make that leap. When Wesley Woodyard signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent ahead of the 2014 season, Irving was finally given a starting role.
But that year, a knee injury ended his season and he would never suit up for the Broncos again. In 2015, he signed a three-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts but he would play just one season for them before being waived just prior to the start of the 2016 season.
Irving had 104 total tackles and two sacks during his career in Denver. He was never able to be the player he was at N.C. State where he collected 40 tackles for loss.