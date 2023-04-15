Broncos Draft: History of team picking players at No. 67, 68 overall
Chris Watson, CB, No. 67 overall in 1999
Chris Watson was a player that Mike Shahanan felt very good about and he made him the highest player ever drafted from Eastern Illinois at that time. Of course, Shahanan, for as good of a coach as he was, left much to be desired in the way of personnel decisions.
Shanahan, who also had ties to Eastern Illinois, saw Watson as the team's new return specialist and he cleared space on the roster to give him that role.
He performed well for the team as a return man, bringing a punt back 81 yards for a touchdown while averaging 23.7 yards per kickoff return. But Watson had one major problem, he fumbled... a lot.
Watson fumbled five times during the 1999 season for the Broncos and after the season, Shanahan chose to trade him to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills would begin using Watson in the same role as a returner, but after the 2000 season, they chose to use him only on defense.
Watson was traded to the Detroit Lions following the 2002 season but never appeared in a game for them and his career quietly ended. It was a career that started with promise and excitement but quickly fizzled out.