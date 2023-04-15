Broncos Draft: History of team picking players at No. 67, 68 overall
Dan Neil, Guard, No. 67 overall in 1997
Following a crushing loss in the 1996 playoffs to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Broncos went into the 1997 draft looking to load up for a Super Bowl run. One of the players the team chose was Dan Neil.
Neil played sparingly as a rookie but he became a key cog on the offensive line starting in 1998, the year the team won its second of back-to-back Super Bowls.
Neil spent his entire playing career with the Broncos, proving to be quite durable throughout. He finished his career in 2004 after making 104 starts for the team.
Though he never made a Pro Bowl, Neil was a consistent player for the Broncos on some very good offensive lines that helped Terrell Davis, Olandis Gary, Mike Anderson, Clinton Portis and Reuben Droughns all achieve success running the ball for the team.