4 difficult decisions Broncos will need to make this offseason
Denver has an eventful offseason on the horizon, one way or another.
By Ryan Heckman
4. Opt to go the way of a youth movement?
Trading either Jeudy or Sutton is one thing, but looking to get even further under the salary cap and changing the direction of the franchise is another. Depending on what the team does at quarterback, Denver might just opt to go all-in on a youth movement.
That would mean likely trading Sutton (and maybe Jeudy) but also trying to part with other players in order to get younger and further under the salary cap. A couple of other players the Broncos might be able to part with are offensive tackle Garrett Bolles and safety Justin Simmons.
Trading Bolles and Simmons would free up $16 million and $14.5 million, respectively. Bolles is under contract for one more season at a $20 million cap hit, but the Broncos could also decide to cut him and save that same amount of money as well.
Simmons, meanwhile, is in a similar position. Denver could trade him and save the same amount as releasing him, as he's in the final year of his deal. Obviously, getting something in return for either one of them is better than letting them go for nothing. They're two important players to this current team, but if the Broncos want to move forward and enter into a new era, they could be on their way out.