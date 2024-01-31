4 difficult decisions Broncos will need to make this offseason
Denver has an eventful offseason on the horizon, one way or another.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Where does the quarterback position go from there?
After moving on from Wilson, the Broncos could be looking at rolling into the season with Jarrett Stidham under center, but we all know that isn't happening. Sean Payton isn't going to be one to wait around for a lengthy rebuild or give himself a "gap year."
Payton is the type of guy who will probably do everything in his power, along with the front office, to get this team into a playoff contender as quickly as possible, and it all starts at quarterback.
There is a recent report that suggests the Broncos are not going to settle for a quarterback at no. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, this report stated that Payton will likely move up for his guy.
"People I trust DO NOT see DEN waiting for a falling QB, These evaluators believe the #Broncos will make a BIG move up for a QB," Cecil Lammey of DenverSports.com reported a couple of days ago.
If that's true, then Denver will be a team to watch on draft weekend. We very well could see a monumental trade up for someone like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye at no. 1 or no. 2 overall.