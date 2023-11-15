Denver Broncos desperately in need of depth at the safety position
Which available safety should the Broncos sign to their active roster to address their depth concerns?
By Amir Farrell
2. FA S Andrew Adams
Adams, 31, may perhaps be close to the end of his career and understandably past his prime, however, there is no doubt he doesn't have at least eight games left in the tank. The veteran safety has recorded at least one interception in five of his seven seasons in his career with the New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Tennessee Titans. Adams most recently started in 11 games with the Titans in 2022 and recorded 62 tackles, a pick-six, and three pass breakups.
In 2022, Adams did have a career-worst season in yards allowed, completion percentage allowed, touchdowns allowed, and passer rating allowed. However, in a new system with a much better secondary around him including Justin Simmons and Patrick Surtain ll, he could fit in well under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph who would likely play him at his natural strong safety position.
Buccaneers PS S Richard LeCounte
LeCounte, 25, could be an intriguing pickup for the Denver Broncos. The former fifth-round pick out of Georgia in 2021 (selected just 17 picks after Caden Sterns), does not have much experience in the NFL since being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, however, could turn out to be another diamond in the rough for Broncos' defensive backs coach Christian Parker.
Since his rookie season in 2021, LeCounte has started in just 10 games and has only had one career start. While he failed to make Cleveland's active roster this past offseason, there is still upside to the young safety. In 76 defensive snaps in his rookie season, LeCounte allowed just two receptions for 15 yards. Despite the Broncos needing a veteran backup, which is probably the best-case scenario at the moment, if P.J. Locke's ankle injury becomes a quick recovery, perhaps George Paton can take a flyer on Tampa Bay's practice squad safety.