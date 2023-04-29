Denver Broncos Day 2 mock draft: Making the most of what is left
Landing Colby Wooden right here would require a bit of luck as he has a much higher grade than a sixth-round pick. But stranger things have happened and we have seen many players slide in this year's draft already.
Wooden played in 40 games for Auburn and is coming off of a 6-sack season for the Tigers. He is a versatile player who gets off blocks quite well and has major potential as an interior pass-rusher. But because of his versatility, he can line up in odd or even fronts.
This is another area where the Broncos need more depth as the defensive line looks pretty thin behind D.J. Jones and Zach Allen. The team will likely turn to second-year player Eyioma Uwazurike to step up and veteran Mike Purcell is still on the roster, at least for now, but the team needs more.
Wooden would be a fantastic value if he was still on the board at this stage of the selection process. It's highly likely that he won't be, but this is the kind of player the team needs to be looking at with this selection (or even the one before).
If the Broncos come out of this draft with a defensive lineman and another running back, the overall grade for this class should be pretty good. But if the team takes two more guys that "fit the system" then questions of overall depth at some positions on this team are going to become highly questionable.