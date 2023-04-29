Denver Broncos Day 2 mock draft: Making the most of what is left
I still like this fit for the Broncos, who have yet to take a running back in this draft.
While names like Zach Charbonnet, Kendre Miller, Tyjae Spears, Devon Achane and Tank Bigsby have all been selected, most of the names at the position that had been connected to the Broncos are gone.
But Deuce Vaughn is still there and is likely off the board completely for most teams because he stands just 5-foot-5. But it would be a mistake to completely overlook him because of that.
Vaughn rushed for 1,558 yards and nine touchdowns last season for a very good Kansas State team. He was a productive runner in college, rushing for over 3,600 yards and 34 touchdowns for the Wildcats. In addition, he posted 1,280 yards on 116 catches and nine more touchdowns.
But the main reason why he makes sense for the Broncos is because of who their head coach is and his one-time connection to a player who was just like Vaughn — Darren Sproles — who also attended K-State.
Vaughn is not going to be a between-the-tackles runner who churns out those hard yards and he would have issues as a pass protector. But in Payton's offense, they could use him as a mismatch in the passing game who could really give defenses fits.
The Broncos have only Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine as running backs who are basically locks to make the roster this year. Beyond that, there isn't much. The team needs to add another and Vaughn makes sense.
If the team does not draft a running back, look for a couple of them to be signed as undrafted free agents following the draft.