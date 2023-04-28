Denver Broncos Day 2 mock draft: Crazy value from best available talent
2. Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State
Putting together a scenario like this, you can't help but wish the Broncos had a couple of extra picks to work with, right? At least one additional pick would be awesome, but I digress.
The Broncos could go a number of ways here after picking a tight end, one of which is targeting cornerbacks after quite a few good ones fell out of round one. The domino effect of that could lead to Kansas State's Julius Brents becoming a Bronco.
Of course, we look at the pre-draft mock simulators, we look at different rankings and we say, "This guy could be there when the Broncos pick," but in reality, nobody has a clue. It could end up being topsy turvy as we saw in a number of cases during the first round and Julius Brents goes at the beginning of day two, leaving other corners like Riley Moss, DJ Turner, or Kelee Ringo to the Broncos.
One way or another, I think adding a defensive back who could come in and play some right away for you, not only on special teams, but as an outside corner. It would be great for the player the Broncos get to have versatility to play in the slot, but I don't think that will be a necessity. The Broncos did quite a bit of work in the pre-draft process on defensive backs who can play hybrid safety/nickel roles, which makes sense because they were supposedly interested in CJ Gardner-Johnson at one point.
At any rate, getting Julius Brents in this slot would be fun to see. He's an athletic freak with size, speed, and tons of upside. I am of the opinion that your best position coaches should get thrown some bones often in the NFL Draft, and the Broncos have made it a habit of sending defensive backs to Christian Parker. Rightly so.
With these two picks, however the Denver Broncos would work to make them happen, I think fans would be thrilled and I think it would open up options for the team to scour the market on Day 3 for offensive line help and running back help.