Denver Broncos could trade these players before the 2023 NFL Draft
3. Josey Jewell might be of interest to some teams
Could the Denver Broncos shop Josey Jewell? Jewell turns 29 late in the 2023 season and formed a nice duo with Alex Singleton last year, who signed a contract extension with the team.
In 13 games for the Broncos in 2022, Jewell had 2 interecptions, four passes defended, 2.5 sacks. 128 total tackles, and seven tackles for loss. He is a true, old-school linebacker with great instincts and feel for the game.
However, Singleton fits that mold as well, and with Jonas Griffith likely returning from his foot injury, Denver might benefit from shopping Jewell, getting a pick back in return, and sliding Griffith back into the starting role. This would be a cheaper option, so it would help clear some cap space, and would also be a younger option as well.
I like Josey Jewell, but given his age and injury history, the Broncos might want to try and get a pick for him now before he ends up leaving in free agency in 2024.