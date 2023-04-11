Denver Broncos could trade these players before the 2023 NFL Draft
2. Could the Denver Broncos trade Albert Okwuegbunam?
Albert Okwuegbunam was put in the doghouse last year, which was disappointing to see. He's got elite qualities at the tight end position and showed some nice progress in year two, but his 2022 season was one to forget.
I do think his being able to play in a Sean Payton offense is encouraging, but with the emergence of Greg Dulcich and the signing of Chris Manhertz, could Albert O. be expendable? The 6th round pick they'd likely get back in return for Okwuegbunam might not be worth potentially missing out on some production for the Broncos in 2023.
Maybe Payton and the offensive staff can treat him as a larger wide receiver instead of a true tight end. Manhertz is a stellar blocking tight end, so that might relieve Albert O and Dulcich from those duties to an extent, giving them more of a chance to be featured in the passing game.