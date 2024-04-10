Denver Broncos could still make one overdue move along the defensive line
Just because the team did not make the move earlier this offseason, does not mean they still cannot make it.
The Denver Broncos defensive line is still, arguably, the worst in football, and the team can still make this one move to in turn improve the unit. Before the offseason officially began, many people within Broncos Country were debating as to what the team could do with their contracts to allow them to get under the salary cap.
And one name that constantly came up was defensive tackle, DJ Jones, who is one of many George Paton free agency misses. Jones came over to the Denver Broncos before the 2022 NFL Season on a three-year, $30 million deal. Through two seasons, I am not sure what he is getting paid to do. Jones excels at stopping the run, yet the Broncos run-stopping in 2023 was among the worst in football.
Sure, there are way more players along the DL besides Jones, but don't you think the run defense should have, you know, not been horrible? According to Over The Cap, DJ Jones' valuation in 2023 was at a measly $3.4 million, all while he makes $10 million per year on average with his deal with the Broncos.
The Broncos signed DT Malcolm Roach in free agency, a younger defensive tackle who also excels in stopping the run, but the team hasn't done much else to improve the defensive front, which is just baffling in my view. Well, the team probably has a plan to deliberately address the defensive line during the 2024 NFL Draft, and if the Broncos can do that adequately, there is nothing to prevent them from cutting DJ Jones.
The Broncos can still save nearly $10 million by cutting Jones, which is insane savings for an underperforming player. Just because the team did not cut DJ Jones earlier this offseason, does not mean they cannot still do it, so perhaps that's at least one more notable roster move the team can make this offseason.