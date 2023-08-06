Denver Broncos could have major running back move up their sleeves
Reports that Denver could be interested in Josh Jacobs, and Jonathan Taylor's status in the air, the Broncos might be planning a huge move at the running back position
The Denver Broncos might not be done adding to their offense. Reported interest in Josh Jacobs and the uncertain status of Jonathan Taylor could indicate that Denver is preparing for a huge move. While the likelihood of either situation happening is slim, it's still worth talking about. Denver might not be done adding to their offense, which has seen several new faces this offseason.
Sean Payton got right to work, signing Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey in free agency to shore up the offensive line. The team also signed Samaje Perine, Jarrett Stidham, and Marquez Callaway, who could carve out roles in 2023 and potentially beyond. It's truly a new-look unit, but the team might not be done adding to the offense.
According to Mike Florio, the Broncos could have interest in Josh Jacobs. Now, this could be a very complicated situation. The Las Vegas Raiders decided to decline Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option, which made him a free agent. However, to avoid that, the Raiders applied their franchise tag on Jacobs, and the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term deal.
Right now, Josh Jacobs has not signed his franchise tag, and there are a plethora of scenarios that can happen here. Florio outlines them below:
"The options are limited at this point: (1) Jacobs accepts $10.1 million for one season; (2) Jacobs and the Raiders work out an enhanced deal, with more money and/or a promise that he won’t be tagged in 2024; (3) Jacobs skips all or part of the regular season; (4) the Raiders trade Jacobs and his one-year deal; or (5) the Raiders rescind the franchise tender and he becomes a free agent."- Mike Florio
The last two scenarios are the ones that the Denver Broncos could come into play with. If the Raiders come to the realization that Josh Jacobs may not want to be there anymore, the team could trade him, and he'd play the 2023 season on the franchise tag. The Raiders could also rescind the franchise tag, which would make him a free agent.
Honestly, this situation does feel a bit different than others in the past. With the Broncos having interest in Jacobs, this is a situation to monitor. The second situation to monitor is with another AFC running back, Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor, who formally requested a trade from the team recently.
According to Ian Rapoport, there are multiple teams who are willing to give Jonathan Taylor a long-term deal. Obviously, that means they have interest in acquiring his services first. Let's just put 2 and 2 together here. If the report from Florio is true and the Broncos are interested in Josh Jacobs, wouldn't it also make sense that Denver could be one of the multiple teams who have interest in Jonathan Taylor?
I think the answer is a resounding yes. To take this even further, Dalvin Cook is still a free agent, so perhaps Denver is still keeping that door open as well. I can't help but wonder if the Broncos are planning one last splash this offseason.