Denver Broncos conclude 2023 OTAs: Caden Sterns shines
By Amir Farrell
Jerry Jeudy receiving high praise
WR Jerry Jeudy, who is expected by all fans around the NFL to be Denver's acclaimed WR1, is already receiving praise from head coach Sean Payton however, will have to be earned throughout the rest of offseason activities.
According to coach Payton, Jeudy has looked "explosive" through OTAs and mentioned how he has "extremely loose hips". Payton went on to iterate that Jeudy is going to be a big part of what the Broncos plan to do offensively from here on out and has "enjoyed" working with the young receiver.
Payton also mentioned that he told Jeudy he is going to be hard on him and is going to make him the best possible player he can be. Entering his fourth NFL season, Jeudy has not had much good coaching at all, to say the least. To have an offensive play-caller like Sean Payton who is known for getting the most out of his skill positions, I'm sure Jeudy is licking his chops seeing the matchups he'll have on schedule for 2023.