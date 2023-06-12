Denver Broncos conclude 2023 OTAs: Caden Sterns shines
By Amir Farrell
Denver Broncos OTAs has come to an end meaning mandatory minicamp is just around the corner as the team prepares themselves for the trials and tribulations of training camp in mid-July. With minicamp set to take place June 13-15, let's take a look at all the biggest headlines and news that we learned from the final week of Broncos OTAs.
Caden Sterns shining brighter than the stars
During his press conference Thursday, head coach Sean Payton mentioned that Caden Sterns made a "heck of an interception" in practice and acknowledged the progress he has made up to this point in the offseason.
Sterns is coming off hip surgery in which he has made a full recovery and will be battling with veteran Kareem Jackson for the team's starting job alongside All-Pro Justin Simmons. Sterns is just 23 years old entering his third season in the NFL and will be aiming to have his best season yet under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
While one can say Kareem Jackson is expected to be named the team's starting safety, you can most likely expect a mixture of rotation between Jackson and Sterns or even all three of Denver's safeties on the field simultaneously -- something we saw a lot of on tape in the first few games in 2022.