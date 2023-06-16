Denver Broncos conclude 2023 minicamp: Sean Payton's offense looks promising
The Denver Broncos have concluded 2023 mandatory minicamp with multiple standout players making noise early on.
By Amir Farrell
Jonathon Cooper opening eyes at Denver Broncos OTAs
According to multiple reports, third-year OLB Jonathon Cooper has not only looked great at OTAs but also at mandatory minicamp as well. With OLB Baron Browning set to miss time, Cooper is expected to have a much more "important" role in Denver's defense.
"We're going to turn it around. We're going to turn it around here with the Broncos. The last two seasons that I've been apart of have been unacceptable. With everything that's going great for this city (Denver Nuggets success), we're going to be apart of that and we're going to make sure we do good."- Jonathon Cooper on the 2023 Broncos
According to lead anchor for Denver7, Troy Renck, Cooper has "opened eyes" at Broncos minicamp and has been making some noise off the edge. Midway through the summer, Cooper has already demonstrated very valuable leadership to the Broncos defensive line after the team traded away defensive captain, Bradley Chubb. He knows what it takes to turn around the team's success and is setting the tone in a greatly contagious way through minicamp.
Cooper, 25, has had a fairly effective first two seasons with the Broncos in a rotational role and even when asked to start with injuries to both Randy Gregory and Baron Browning last season. In 2022, Cooper racked up 48 combined tackles, two sacks, two TFL, seven QB hits, and eight pressures in nine games started.
With a bigger role and more pro experience, Cooper is ready to take the next step and showcase his talents off the edge under new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.