5 can't-miss quarterbacks to replace Russell Wilson in 2024
The Broncos have quite the mess to clean up this coming offseason.
By Ryan Heckman
5. Caleb Williams, USC, 2024 NFL Draft Prospect
Finally, we come to the guy that most still believe will be the first overall pick. USC quarterback Caleb Williams, like Maye, is a guy the Broncos would have to trade up to get. In either situation, whether it be Maye or Williams, Denver would have to sacrifice multiple first-round picks -- again.
This past season, questions emerged around Williams' maturity, both on the field and off the field, especially emotionally. He's definitely appeared to be a player in today's social media type of society, so that could be the one major red flag.
But, when it comes to football, Williams looks special on a regular basis. He can not only make all of the throws, but he moves in a special way. He almost looks like he has shades of Patrick Mahomes with the way he escapes and makes plays from what looked like nothing.
The 2022 Heisman winner didn't have as good a season as he had last year, but Williams still made plenty of plays and has done enough to warrant the top pick. The question is, would he be worth it for Denver?