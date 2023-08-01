Denver Broncos can make the Super Bowl this year, and this is how
Many things would have to go right, but the Denver Broncos can be playing football in February
Call me crazy, but hear me out for a second. The Denver Broncos can indeed make the Super Bowl in the 2023 NFL season, and we'll break down how this is possible. Crazy things have happened all the time in the NFL. We saw two quarterbacks win a Super Bowl in the first year with their new teams back in 2020 and 2021.
Tom Brady did it with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Matthew Stafford did it with the Detroit Lions. It's not out of the question for the Denver Broncos to make and win the SB this year. I mean, both their head coach and starting QB have done it, which is something that only a couple of other HC/QB tandems in the NFL can say.
Even still, there is so much that has to go right in 2023 for the Denver Broncos to win the Super Bowl. This is especially true with them being in the AFC, which is a loaded conference. The Broncos have the necessary pieces in place to at least make the postseason and win a game or two. Sean Payton even said himself that he would be angry if this was not a playoff team.
Let's take it a step further and dive into how the Denver Broncos can make and potentially win the Super Bowl this year.
1. Field a top 7 scoring offense
Every Super Bowl winner from the 2016 NFL season fielded at least a top-seven scoring offense. That is a pretty solid trend to follow and certainly not a coincidence. Yes, the old saying of "defense wins championships" still applies and will always apply, but fielding a top offense is simply required to win a championship in the NFL.
Luckily, the Denver Broncos have a head coach who happens to be an elite offensive mind, so I do not think they will have trouble putting points on the board at all. In a whopping nine of his seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton's offense ranked at least fifth in the NFL. He also had three other seasons where his offenses ranked in the top 10.
It is an objective fact that Sean Payton is an elite offensive mind. He's won a Super Bowl and has been a part of some of the best offenses of this generation. Fortunately, Denver having this coach in their organization gives them a great chance to have a good enough offense to win the big game.