Denver Broncos biggest winners after Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
2. Samaje Perine, RB
Another big winner for the Denver Broncos after Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft was free agent signing Samaje Perine, who is slated to receive the bulk of RB1 duties all throughout the offseason program. The Broncos, as of right now, have maintained a relatively positive outlook for 2021 second-round pick Javonte Williams, who is coming off of a brutal knee injury suffered against Houston early last season.
Williams, however, may not be ready for the start of the 2023 season. In fact, I would venture to guess that it's far more likely he's not ready than that he is. That's just the nature of having a brutal injury like that, and the fact that you need to give Williams the proper time to recover.
Perine came to Denver expecting a bigger role, but there was certainly a chance the Broncos could go out with one of their picks on Day 2 and take a running back. But they did not. The Broncos passed on Day 2 running backs and traded out of their fourth-round slot. Heck, they even traded out of their fifth-round slot.
It's going to be a "sleeper" at running back for the Broncos in this draft, if anything, and that makes the veteran Samaje Perine a huge winner. Could the Broncos still make a trade for someone like D'Andre Swift? Sure. Could they sign a free agent at the position to go with Perine? Sure.
As of right now, though, it looks like he's benefitting big from the Draft.