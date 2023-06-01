Denver Broncos biggest steals of the 2023 offseason
3. Cameron Fleming, OT
People can scoff at this signing all they want. All I know is, my tune has substantially changed regarding Cameron Fleming over the last handful of years.
The Denver Broncos initially signed Fleming as part of the damage control when Ja'Wuan James went down with yet another season-ending injury in the 2021 offseason. Fleming was signed along with Bobby Massie to compete for the starting right tackle gig.
Over the last two years, Fleming has actually ended up playing a pretty substantial role for the Broncos, not only as a right tackle but also filling in for the injured Garett Bolles at left tackle as well. With prior starting experience at the guard positions on top of his swing tackle abilities, I think it's safe to say that Cam Fleming is one of the better backup offensive linemen in the league.
And if you ask Miami Dolphins fans, he could have been a quality starter this coming season. The Denver Broncos brought him back at a bargain price...
Since the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, fans in Broncos Country have been pleading for George Paton and Sean Payton to add some actual depth at the offensive tackle position. The Broncos previously appeared one injury away from certain disaster there. Now, I think they can sleep well at night knowing that they not only have one of the better groups of starting five offensive linemen in the NFL, but also one of the best backups in Fleming.