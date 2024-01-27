3 best landing spots for Russell Wilson and 2 potential disasters
Will Russ cook in 2023? If so, where?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Atlanta Falcons
Speaking of NFC contender, the Atlanta Falcons are in need of a quarterback and, if they were to get a good one, they could be an NFC contender. Don't forget, this Falcons defense started the 2023 season as a top-10 unit for the first couple of months. Now, they get Raheem Morris as their new head coach. You better believe Morris is going to have that defense in tip-top shape.
Offensively, the Falcons have an embarrassment of riches. Bijan Robinson is already viewed as one of the best running backs in the league, today. Drake London is a young, rising wide receiver with a ton of potential, still, to be even better. And of course, there's Kyle Pitts, the tight end who has not been used correctly, at all, over the first few years of his career.
The Falcons are also rumored as a destination for a guy like Justin Fields, if they don't land one of the top quarterbacks in this draft class. Atlanta is going to make a move at quarterback, whether it's Wilson, Fields or another guy. That position is at the forefront of their offseason priorities.