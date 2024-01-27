3 best landing spots for Russell Wilson and 2 potential disasters
Will Russ cook in 2023? If so, where?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Minnesota Vikings
Next up, the Minnesota Vikings seem like a logical landing spot for Wilson. This is a team that's been quarterbacked by Kirk Cousins for a few years now, and within a system led by Kevin O'Connell, Cousins has had some great seasons. Even before O'Connell took over, Cousins still had some good years in Minnesota.
With a recent report stating that Cousins will not return to the Vikings on a one-year deal, that leads me to believe Minnesota could be looking at other options, and in a serious manner. One option, of course, is Wilson. Now, if they don't want Cousins on a multi-year deal, why would they want Wilson? That's the question needing to be answered, here.
If Wilson were to come to Minnesota, though, he could be a good fit. Minnesota would certainly let Wilson throw the football. They would let him "cook," as the people say. And, Wilson would have no shortage of weapons with the Vikings. Justin Jefferson is as good as it gets. Jordan Addison is a bright, emerging receiver. And then there's T.J. Hockenson, one of the best tight ends in the game today.
If Wilson wants to go somewhere and win, Minnesota could be a logical destination. The Vikings would just need to shore up some spots on defense, and this could be an NFC contender.