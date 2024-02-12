Denver Broncos are in a never-ending pit of despair and misery
When will it ever get better?
For the third time in five seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. And the Denver Broncos are very much in a huge pit of despair and misery. This was, by far, the worst Chiefs team thus far in the Patrick Mahomes era. This was at one point, one of the very worst second-half offenses in the NFL.
This was a team that once led the league in drops and fielded the least-talented WRs in the NFL. And somehow, some way, this team won the Super Bowl. It's sickening as a Broncos fan to see the Chiefs continually do this, and for the Denver Broncos, they are very much in a pit of misery that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon.
The Chiefs were again down by double-digit points in the Super Bowl and erased the lead with ease. The San Francisco 49ers defense played soft and scared in the second half, and Kyle Shanahan once again out-smarted himself. It was an ending that I think most of us saw coming, with Patrick Mahomes throwing a game-winning TD pass to Mecole Hardman as time was winding down in overtime.
Among NFL history, the Broncos were just knocked down a notch, and that was especially amplified when John Elway, of all people, was the one who presented the Lombardi Trophy to the Chiefs. It's a nightmare that the Broncos have not woken up from, and it somehow keeps getting worse. If the Chiefs can win the Super Bowl with the team they fielded this year, what happens next year?
Will the Chiefs three-peat? I mean, frankly, this is horrifying, and yes I am complaining. The Denver Broncos haven't come close to the playoffs in nearly a decade, and the Chiefs make the Super Bowl with ease, having made the AFC Championship Game a whopping six seasons in a row. The Denver Broncos are now firmly wrapped up in the newest NFL dynasty.
And it sucks.