Broncos announce which games they will wear their new alternate helmets
The Denver Broncos unveiled their new "snowcapped" helmets a few weeks ago and now, we know which games the team will wear them in.
The Broncos will wear their new helmets in two games this season, and fans have been wondering when those games would be. Now, we know.
On Thursday, it was reported that the Broncos will wear their new helmets in Week 5 against the New York Jets and again in Week 16 against the New England Patriots. Both of those games will take place in Denver.
The matchup against the Jets is already highly anticipated due to some of the back and forth between the teams. The Broncos will have their fresh, new look about them in that game that will include Aaron Rodgers playing quarterback for the Jets and Nathaniel Hackett on the opposite sideline.
Against the Patriots later in the season, that game will also take place on Christmas Eve and it is a Sunday night game. If the cool air of Denver and frigid temps are present for that particular game, the "snowcapped" theme of the helmet will come to life.
The Broncos have used their current helmet since 1996. There have been sporadic games thrown in where the team has gone back to a look from the past and there has also been the use of the "Color Rush" helmet which was created in 2016. Many fans liked that helmet as it was a throwback to the old "D" logo on the helmet.
The new helmet has the same thing, just with a white base. It is a sharp look and it will be fun to see how they look in action.
The team used the "D" on the helmet for nearly 30 years, from 1968-1996. The current uniforms with the much different Broncos logo on the helmet have now been worn for nearly the same amount of time.
It feels like it's time for the team to get brand new uniforms. Who knows, maybe the snowcapped look ends up becoming the team's predominant look in the future?