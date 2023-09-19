AFC West Quarterback Power Rankings after Week 2
Did Russell Wilson do enough to impress in Week 2, despite an 0-2
By Ryan Heckman
1. Justin Herbert, Chargers
So, the Chargers are 0-2. Yes, but quarterback Justin Herbert is having himself a strong start to the season.
Herbert does have a higher rating and fewer interceptions than Mahomes, for what it's worth. The Chargers quarterback ranks seventh in the league with 534 passing yards, has thrown three touchdowns and, as mentioned, has tossed zero interceptions.
Los Angeles has even featured a pretty good run game in the first two weeks, but Herbert hasn't been backed well by his defense. That's the biggest reason why he and the Chargers are sitting at 0-2 on the year.
In terms of weaponry, Herbert has it all. Keenan Allen is still one of the better route technicians in the game today. Mike Williams is a big play threat at any point in time. Rookie Quintin Johnston is going to be a problem down the line. Even Austin Ekeler is huge when it comes to the passing game.
If the Chargers can figure things out defensively, they'll be going places. Next week, Los Angeles will take on the 0-2 Minnesota Vikings in a game that holds a lot of weight for both teams trying to avoid starting 0-3 on the year.