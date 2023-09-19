AFC West Quarterback Power Rankings after Week 2
Did Russell Wilson do enough to impress in Week 2, despite an 0-2
By Ryan Heckman
2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
This is where it gets dicey, because the Los Angeles Chargers are 0-2. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs have a record of 1-1 and Patrick Mahomes is the reigning MVP. However, these quarterback rankings are more of a "what have you done for me lately?" type of piece, therefore Mahomes is knocked off the top spot.
Through two weeks, Mahomes has actually looked somewhat human. It's been surprising, to say the least. Kansas City's offense has yet to have one of those high-flying games where Mahomes goes crazy, reminding everyone he's the best football player on the planet.
In his first two games, Mahomes is completing just 62.5 percent of his passes and has thrown for 531 yards, four touchdowns and two picks. His rating of 88.1 on the season actually ranks in the lower half of the league, too, which is strange to see no matter who you're a fan of.
It is early, though, and most would agree that by season's end, Mahomes is going to be right back up top; not just within his division, but atop the entire NFL in terms of quarterback power rankings. Next week, Mahomes gets a tantalizing matchup with the Chicago Bears. Check back next week and you'll likely see him coming off a ridiculous performance.