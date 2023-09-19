AFC West Quarterback Power Rankings after Week 2
Did Russell Wilson do enough to impress in Week 2, despite an 0-2
By Ryan Heckman
3. Russell Wilson, Broncos
You could argue that both Garoppolo and Russell Wilson are interchangeable here, but Wilson has been more efficient overall through two games. Wilson has thrown for 485 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception through two weeks. He's completed over 68 percent of his passes and owns a quarterback rating of 108.5, which is good for fourth-best in all of football this season.
Though Denver is 0-2, Wilson has had some bright moments. He's also had some moments where you're wondering if the guy from last year is making a reappearance. All in all, Broncos fans are just hoping for more consistency out of Wilson. His stats look fine, but he needs to start making those winning plays that we saw for so many years in Seattle.
Next week is a big test for Wilson and the Broncos, as they take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. If Denver drops to 0-3, it's not going to matter what Wilson did that day. Fans will be growing restless, with some wondering whether or not a big change is in order at the position. Something has to change. A switch has to be flipped. Can Sean Payton get the absolute best out of Wilson going forward?