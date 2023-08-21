AFC West Power Rankings after preseason Week 2
Do the Broncos stand a chance in our latest AFC West power rankings?
By Ryan Heckman
1. Kansas City Chiefs
If we were going to do an all-NFL power rankings, the number one spot would remain the same as it is here. The Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in football, and it all starts with number 15. It is difficult to argue against having the most talented player in the game today, and that's exactly what makes the Chiefs the league's top team and reigning Super Bowl Champions.
Even on one leg, in the postseason last year, Mahomes was able to make plays, gut it out and lead his team to victory. He's not just ridiculously talented, but he's full of grit and is a leader of that football team. So long as he's on the field for the Chiefs, they will threaten to be champions year-in and year-out.
Let's not forget the defense isn't necessarily a weakness, either, with guys like Chris Jones and Nick Bolton leading the way. Kansas City has enough on that side of the ball to keep offenses at bay, for the most part. But, when you have Patrick Mahomes, you're typically safe if you hold the opposing team under 28 points. It's not asking much, but those are the facts.