AFC West Power Rankings after preseason Week 2
Do the Broncos stand a chance in our latest AFC West power rankings?
By Ryan Heckman
3. Las Vegas Raiders
Speaking of questions, the Raiders have a ton of their own. What is going to happen with the Josh Jacobs situation? Will anyone else be able to remotely replace his production? How will Jimmy Garoppolo fare in his first season as the team's starting quarterback, and will he be able to stay healthy?
If Garoppolo is sufficient, the offense should actually be just fine. Even if they finish middle of the league, the Raiders will be okay. Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow are enough to get the ball into the end zone with Garoppolo under center.
Defensively, the Raiders need to answer some major questions, though. The Raiders were in the bottom third of the league in points per game and passing yardage allowed, and finished in the middle when it comes to rushing yards allowed. They should have the talent up front to get to the quarterback and stop the run, but will they be able to defend the pass? That's the biggest question.
For right now, Vegas looks a little bit more concrete than the Broncos. But, if Wilson starts out hot, the Raiders could find themselves at the bottom once more, and in a hurry.