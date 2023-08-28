AFC West Power Rankings after final week of preseason
By Ryan Heckman
1. Kansas City Chiefs
This is the easiest portion of any NFL power rankings to fill in. You cannot, and should not, put any other team above the Kansas City Chiefs, whether it be divisional or all-NFL rankings. You have the reigning Super Bowl Champions which feature the reigning league MVP. What's not to like? How do you place any other team above them?
Even Broncos fans have to admit, this Chiefs team is a fun watch. Love or hate Patrick Mahomes, he's as good as it gets and maybe as good as there has ever been at the quarterback position, talent-wise. So long as he's under center for the Chiefs, they will always have a real, legitimate shot at winning it all each year.
As good as they are offensively, though, we can't forget the Chiefs finished as the league's 11th-ranked defense last season. They do have some big-time playmakers on that side of the ball, but at the moment, one of those guys is under the spotlight because of a potential trade. Will Kansas City let go of defensive tackle Chris Jones? He's a huge part of how good they are.