AFC West Power Rankings after final week of preseason
By Ryan Heckman
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Our top two spots don't change much, because after all, it is only preseason. When you have a guy as good as Justin Herbert under center, who is now healthy, it's hard to say that the preseason matters much.
Herbert is not only healthy this year, but he'll have a plethora of weapons in the passing game. Keenan Allen is the savvy veteran, Mike Williams gives that offense big-play ability, rookie Quentin Johnston is a first-round talent with a big body and huge catch radius, and then there's the speed and size of Josh Palmer at the WR4 spot.
We haven't even touched on Austin Ekeler, who is one of the most complete running backs in football. That offense is going to be borderline unstoppable if their key players can stay healthy.
Defensively, they always seem to have question marks, and again they typically deal with health. If you look at the playmakers on that unit, though, they should have the makings of a top-10 group. Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Derwin James, Asante Samuel Jr., among others, make up a star-studded cast within that group.
Los Angeles doesn't have a lot to worry about in terms of being a great football team, other than injuries. And Chargers fans know that to be the truth, for about the last 20 years, in fact.