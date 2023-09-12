AFC West power rankings after Week 1
By Ryan Heckman
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Yes, these rankings are supposed to be a "what have you done for me, lately?" type of list. And, the fact of the matter is, the Chiefs lost a close game to what should be a good Detroit Lions team in Week 1. Most other teams would be lower on this list if they dropped to 0-1 in Week 1.
But, no other team has Patrick Mahomes. Until the Chiefs drop to 0-2, they will remain atop these power rankings as the defending champions.
The Chiefs were without tight end Travis Kelce against the Lions, which took out a huge part of their offensive game plan. That was also a game-time decision for the Chiefs, where Kelce was a late addition to the injury report just a couple of days before kickoff.
Kansas City was also without Chris Jones, whom they will have back now after agreeing to a new contract. Jones' presence would have helped big time against the Lions' running back tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, not to mention getting in the face of Jared Goff.
The Chiefs stand as the best team in the division, for now. Chances are good that they'll remain here, too.