AFC West power rankings after Week 1
By Ryan Heckman
3. Las Vegas Raiders
How are the Raiders sitting at no. 3 on this list when they are the only team in the AFC West to have won in Week 1? It's pretty simple, actually. The Raiders barely beat a Broncos team that still looked like they did a year ago.
Las Vegas has a ways to go this season. They may have won, but they did so while compiling just 266 yards of total offense. That included only 61 yards on the ground while Jimmy Garoppolo totaled 200 through the air.
The Raiders averaged only 4.7 yards per play that afternoon, compared to 4.5 for the Broncos. It was an ugly game all around. Las Vegas was lucky to have come away with a victory, in fact, with the way Russell Wilson started the game. Had they not tightened up in the second half, defensively, we could be looking at an 0-1 Raiders team that sits no. 4 on this list.
Next week, Las Vegas will unfortunately have to take on the Buffalo Bills coming off a gutting prime time loss to an Aaron Rodgers-less New York Jets team. There is a great chance the Raiders wind up last on this list after potentially getting blown out by Buffalo. However, Denver would still have to do their part to climb out of last place.