AFC West power rankings after Week 1
By Ryan Heckman
It was a somewhat unexpected Week 1 for the AFC West, which saw their division go 1-3 as a whole. The Denver Broncos played a divisional game, of course, allowing that one victory amongst the four teams, no matter what.
It wasn't a pretty beginning for Sean Payton and Russell Wilson. After the Broncos went all-in on both of those guys in back-to-back offseasons, it sure looks as though Denver is going to get the short end of the stick in those deals.
Then again, it's just one week and things could turn around for Denver. But for now, they check in at no. 4 on our AFC West Power Rankings.
4. Denver Broncos
After what seemed like a fairly promising start to Week 1, the Broncos fell flat on their face in the second half against the Raiders. Russell Wilson tossed a pair of touchdowns in the first half, finding Courtland Sutton and Lil'Jordan Humphrey for scores.
Things seemed to be going right for Denver, despite a botched onside kick to begin the game. Maybe, just maybe, they would pull out a Week 1 victory and start the Sean Payton era off right.
However, Wilson threw for just 52 yards in the second half. Kicker Will Lutz missed a pair of field goals after being a once-reliable veteran for Payton back in New Orleans. The wheels simply fell off, and the Broncos fell to 0-1.
Sitting at no. 4 on these power rankings, the Broncos now look to bounce back at home to the 1-0 Washington Commanders in Week 2.