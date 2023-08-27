Denver Broncos 8 stock up, 3 stock down following massive shutout win over Rams
Which Denver Broncos players had their stock trend up or down following their perfomance in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams?
By Amir Farrell
CB Essang Bassey
All around, it was an impressive showing from CB Essang Bassey who is expected to start at nickel corner Week 1 for the Broncos. For the third consecutive game, Bassey came away with an interception in the secondary and continues to look as if he has magnets for hands. The turnovers are an area that he has seemed to master, but coverage-wise, Bassey was not off to the best start against the Cardinals in the preseason opener. However, those allowed receptions in man coverage seem to have been cleaned up and the young corner looks like he's ready for a serious role in 2023.
K Brett Maher
In what was a very important game for the veteran kicker's career, Brett Maher showed up and delivered. The 33-year-old kicker did not miss a single kick all game for a second consecutive week as he completed two of his field goal attempts (longest from 46) and all five of his PAT attempts. Sean Payton and the Broncos have made it well-known that they have kept a close tab on the ongoing kicking competitions around the NFL however, it will no longer matter because Brett Maher is on his way to starting Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders following an impressive showing against the Rams.
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
Battling for one of the last remaining spots on the WR depth chart heading into the season, veteran WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey started the game with a few catches on the opening drive alone. He finished the game with four receptions for 57 yards on four targets. On his part, Humphrey did an excellent job executing the game plan and providing a spark to the receiving game that led to an opening drive touchdown. As always, the 25-year-old also looked great on special teams for the Broncos. It is fair to say Humphrey locked in a spot on the 53-man roster after a great training camp and an impressive first quarter against the Rams.