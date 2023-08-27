Denver Broncos 8 stock up, 3 stock down following massive shutout win over Rams
Which Denver Broncos players had their stock trend up or down following their perfomance in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams?
By Amir Farrell
LB Drew Sanders
Third-round rookie LB Drew Sanders is special. The Broncos were very lucky to have selected him in the draft where they did because it is very rare to come by athletes at the linebacker position like Sanders and it proved true on Saturday night. Sanders was flying all around the field from sideline to sideline as he tied the lead for most tackles in the game with four and also intercepted Rams QB Stetson Bennett early in the second quarter.
The young Broncos LB possesses such a high ceiling with an enormous amount of skill that simply will not be denied by the coaching staff in regards to playing time therefore, it should be no surprise if he is starting at some point down the stretch of the season. You cannot keep talented players of Sanders' caliber off the field or else you are holding back your defense's potential. Sanders proved he's the real deal in that preseason finale and there is no doubt it.
OLBs Thomas Incoom/Aaron Patrick
When it came down to the pass rush, rookie OLB Thomas Incoom and veteran OLB Aaron Patrick were bringing the heat to the Rams offensive line. Both Incoom and Patrick recorded a sack each and were hitting the QB on a consistent basis throughout the game.
With Baron Browning starting the season on the PUP list, this paves the way for a fifth edge rusher to make the team meaning there was an open competition between Incoom, Patrick, Chris Allen, and fellow rookie UDFA Marcus Haynes. It came down to the wire, but at the end of the day, Patrick did have a more dominant performance however, the dip and bend around the edge shown by Thomas Incoom is quite literally insane. The Broncos front office will have a tough decision on their hands during the next 48 hours.