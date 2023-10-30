Broncos 7 stock up (& 2 stock down) following big win over Chiefs
Who's stock is moving up or down this week following a massive win over the Kansas City Chiefs?
By Amir Farrell
DC Vance Joseph & Entire Defensive Unit
Despite having one of the worst possible starts to the season and being ranked dead last in nearly every existing category, the Broncos' defense from top to bottom has significantly improved and stepped up under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph over the last three weeks. The unit forced four total turnovers on the day repeatedly putting the offense in beneficial positions to put points on the board and seal the deal.
Joseph specifically deserves credit for the massive turnaround in recent weeks against two very innovative coaching staffs. The matchups were not in his favor but ultimately Joseph is a big reason why the Broncos are on a two-game winning streak heading into the bye.
RB Javonte Williams
Despite not producing the most attractive yards per attempt in the matchup, the average is very skewed due to being forced to run the ball in predictable situations in the fourth quarter to run the clock out. All around, third-year running back Javonte Williams looked nothing short of incredible against the Chiefs.
Consistently creating yards after contact, dragging defenders like his old self, and showing a willingness to be an elite pass protector single-handedly kept the Broncos offense in the ball game. Williams is truly playing great football and is only going to progress into superstar status as he is just now becoming 100% healthy.
C Lloyd Cushenberry
Former third-round pick Lloyd Cushenberry is pretty good at this football thing after all. Leading the way for running back Javonte Williams' big day on the ground was largely the effort of Cushenberry up the middle of the field. From being considered a trade candidate in the offseason to being considered as a possible second-string center entering the season, Cushenberry has truly silenced all of his doubters through the first half of the year. The 25-year-old is playing at an elite level and will soon be asking for a new contract that he very much deserves.