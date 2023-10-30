Broncos 7 stock up (& 2 stock down) following big win over Chiefs
Who's stock is moving up or down this week following a massive win over the Kansas City Chiefs?
By Amir Farrell
At long last, the Denver Broncos have finally defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and put an end to the 16-game losing streak that has plagued the franchise for several years. Despite many talks of a rebuild and potential fire sale in the days following the matchup, players rallied under head coach Sean Payton and the entire coaching staff to grab the team's first over the Chiefs in eight years.
For players like safety Justin Simmons and tackle Garett Bolles who have been through the thick and thin of Denver's losing streak to the Chiefs, it was heart-warming to see the smiles on their faces following the victory along with many other teammates. In what was a great team win all around from all three phases, there are many players with an upward trend in the stock report this week.
Denver Broncos Stock Up following win over Chiefs:
CB Ja'Quan McMillian
One member of the secondary who has played terrific football ever since receiving more playing time consists of second-year cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian. Losing veteran corner K'Waun Williams and waiving Essang Bassey a few weeks back, Denver appeared to be very thin at the nickel cornerback position. However, McMillian has truly made a name for himself over the last two weeks and especially on Sunday evening against the league's best quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
McMillian, 23, ranked second on the team in tackles in the affair with six in addition to a pair of tackles for loss, a pass breakup, and an incredible interception. While it may be a small sample size, the Broncos may have found a serious gem in Ja'Quan McMillian who could be a starter for years to come in the slot.
CB Fabian Moreau
For a second week in a row, veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau is making the stock-up list, and deservingly so. What Moreau has done in a short period of time for the Broncos secondary has been quite impressive, to say the least. Heading into Sunday's matchup, the 29-year-old corner had been targeted just five times on the season and allowed just seven yards in pass coverage. Remarkable stuff. It continued on Sunday when Moreau was consistently locking up his assignments. Earning the starting nod over second-year corner Damarri Mathis, Moreau has quietly been an unsung hero in the secondary.