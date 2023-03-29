Fansided
Predominantly Orange
Home/Mock Draft

"By TKO in the 7th..." - A Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft Special

Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska (via LSU)
Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska (via LSU) / Jonathan Bachman/GettyImages
Round 5, Pick 139

With the 139th pick in the 2023 SteelerFury Board Mock Draft, the Denver Broncos select:

Mike Morris, DL, Michigan

After a disappointing performance at the NFL Combine, the Broncos jump at the opportunity to develop some raw tools. With the departures of Dre'Mont Jones & DeShawn Williams, the Broncos add some depth along the Defensive Line. Although Morris played considerable snaps as a stand-up guy, new (and returning) DC Vance Joseph will likely ask Morris to put on a few pounds for his next role in order to rotate and join forces with 2022's surprising rookie defensive end, Wisconsin's Matt Henningsen.

Available Players in Consideration:

  • Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan
  • John Gaines, OL, UCLA
  • Jarrett Patterson, OL, Notre Dame

Round 5, Pick 161

With the 161st Pick of the 2023 SteelerFury Board Mock Draft, the Denver Broncos select:

Jon Gaines II, OL, UCLA

The retooling of Sean Payton's inaugural Denver Broncos line continues with the acquisition of this versatile and experienced lineman. With depth needs across the line, Gaines - having played significant snaps at RG, C, and RT - offers a Swiss Army Knife approach that will likely save a roster spot for another fortunate soul.

Available Players in Consideration:

  • Jarrett Patterson, OL, Notre Dame
  • Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia
  • Ryan Hayes, OL, Michigan
