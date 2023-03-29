"By TKO in the 7th..." - A Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft Special
Round 5, Pick 139
With the 139th pick in the 2023 SteelerFury Board Mock Draft, the Denver Broncos select:
Mike Morris, DL, Michigan
After a disappointing performance at the NFL Combine, the Broncos jump at the opportunity to develop some raw tools. With the departures of Dre'Mont Jones & DeShawn Williams, the Broncos add some depth along the Defensive Line. Although Morris played considerable snaps as a stand-up guy, new (and returning) DC Vance Joseph will likely ask Morris to put on a few pounds for his next role in order to rotate and join forces with 2022's surprising rookie defensive end, Wisconsin's Matt Henningsen.
Available Players in Consideration:
- Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan
- John Gaines, OL, UCLA
- Jarrett Patterson, OL, Notre Dame
Round 5, Pick 161
With the 161st Pick of the 2023 SteelerFury Board Mock Draft, the Denver Broncos select:
Jon Gaines II, OL, UCLA
The retooling of Sean Payton's inaugural Denver Broncos line continues with the acquisition of this versatile and experienced lineman. With depth needs across the line, Gaines - having played significant snaps at RG, C, and RT - offers a Swiss Army Knife approach that will likely save a roster spot for another fortunate soul.
Available Players in Consideration:
- Jarrett Patterson, OL, Notre Dame
- Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia
- Ryan Hayes, OL, Michigan