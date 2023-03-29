"By TKO in the 7th..." - A Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft Special
Round 3, Pick 68
With the 68th Pick in the 2023 SteelerFury Board Mock Draft, the Denver Broncos select:
B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
Although the Broncos just spent a relatively high pick on NIk Bonitto in 2022, injury history, productivity, consistency, or sustained superiority question marks surround nearly every EDGE defender on the roster. Ojulari's value at this stage is just too difficult to pass up and provides an upgrade to the depth of an otherwise very promising young room. Added bonus with Ojulari? That '18' on his chest means something - who doesn't want another leader in the locker room?
Available Players in Consideration:
- Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
- Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee
- DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas
**TRADE**
Round 4, Pick 129
DEN sends 4.108 to DAL; DAL sends 4.129, 5.169, and 7.244 to DEN
With the 129th pick in the 2023 SteelerFury Board Mock Draft, the Denver Broncos (via DAL) select:
Trey Palmer, WR, Nebraska (via LSU)
Yes, you saw that correctly - the Denver Broncos are once again doubling up on WR selections this year. With questions surrounding the health of speedster KJ Hamler, Denver elects to add another deep threat (4.33/40 in the NFL Combine) to give Sean Payton's offense the juice it needs to go with the beef.
Available Players in Consideration:
- Mike Morris, DL, Michigan
- Garrett Williams, CB, Syracuse
- Jonathan Mingo, WR, Mississippi