"By TKO in the 7th..." - A Denver Broncos 7-Round Mock Draft Special
Round 3, Pick 67
With the 67th Pick in the 2023 SteelerFury Board Mock Draft, the Denver Broncos select:
Cedric Tillman, WR, Tennessee
With the fictitious trade of Courtland Sutton to the Houston Texans, Sean Payton's Offense nets a new (and markedly less expensive) target to groom as he sees fit. If you’re to believe draft analysts and mock drafts across cyber-space, Tillman’s stock has been on a steady decline for some time now, but at 6’3”/213 with 4.54/40 speed (and a slightly better vertical), Tillman profiles very similarly to Sutton, and would be an outstanding addition if the Broncos were to move on from the likable Sutton. Squint your eyes, put on red/blue tinted glasses, and put on some Cedric Tillman highlights - there are times you’d swear you’re watching Sutton (albeit with fewer dollar signs attached).
Available Players in Consideration:
- B.J. Ojulari, EDGE, LSU
- Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin
- Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee